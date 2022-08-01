2 dead after drowning in Badlapur; bodies recovered

Two persons among the six who went on a picnic to Barrage Dam on the banks of Ulhas River in Badlapur (W) drowned on Sunday. Their dead bodies were recovered on Monday by the Kulgaon-Badlapur fire department and Badlapur (W) police officials.

The deceased were identified as Devendra Bummu, 26, and Mohan Wankhede, 37, by the police. Bummu, who jumped into the river for swimming, lost his balance and raised an alarm. To rescue him, Wankhede jumped into the river. They both lost balance due to the water current and drowned.

Bummu’s body was recovered 6km away from the spot at Solivali village, Badlapur–Murbad road.

The six lived in Morya Nigari in Ulhasnagar.

“The other four did not go swimming. The two did not realise the strong water current and drowned. The rescue operations were initiated immediately after the incident on Sunday evening. However, their bodies were not found. Again, on Monday, the team looked for them in all the possible areas and recovered their bodies. One body was recovered from the spot and the other, far away,” said D Gavde, senior police inspector, Badlapur (W) police station.

A close friend of the deceased revealed that Bummu lived with his mother and sister while Wankhede lived with his mother and younger brother.

“Wankhede was a gym instructor by profession and Bummu was a railway employee. Both of them were the sole earning members of their families. All the six lived in the same locality and planned to go for the monsoon trip,” said the friend.

The fire department received a call at around 6pm on Sunday following which the rescue operations were initiated.

“The rescue operations continued till 9.15pm and were called off as it was dark. On Monday morning, at around 8am, we resumed the search. One body was recovered from the spot at 7pm and the other at around 8.30pm about 6km away from the drowning spot,” said Bhagwat Sonone, fire officer, Badlapur.

Meanwhile, in another drowning case at Barrage dam, the body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered from Bhiwandi three days after the incident. The deceased was identified as Vicky Paikrao , a resident of Ulhasnagar.

