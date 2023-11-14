2 down in a lake in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Two teens, trying to save their brother from drowning in a lake, jumped into the muddy water near a lake in Bhiwandi and drowned on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Navin Rao, 19, engineering student and Rohit Shah, 23, BA student, who lived in the same vicinity in Katai village, Bhiwandi.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Talavli Naka when Rao and Shah along with their two younger brothers, aged between 10 and 12, left home around 9.30 am to prepare for the procession for the Chhatt puja on November 18.

While the duo was engaged in their work, both of their brothers went to the edge of the lake to take a dip, but due to the muddy water near the lake, they got stuck and started to drown.

Rao and Shah jumped into the lake and lifted both out of the lake, but in the process, both got stuck in the muddy water and drowned.

They were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem before the bodies were handed over to their family members for final rites, the police said.

Shivaji Mote, Police Sub Inspector, Nizampura Police Station said, “We rushed to the spot and pulled them out from the lake and took them to the hospital, but they were announced dead before arrival. We learned that the duo jumped into the water after realising that their younger brothers were stuck in the quicksand and were drowning. However, the two youths failed to get off and drowned.”

