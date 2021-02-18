2 held for destruction of mangroves in Mumbai’s Mahul area

Almost a fortnight after the state mangrove cell found evidence of destruction of mangroves on government land at Mahul in Chembur, it arrested two persons on Wednesday.

On February 4, Neenu Somaraj, deputy conservator of forest (mangrove cell) had visited Mahul following complaints of debris dumping and illegal construction on the protected land.

On Wednesday, the mangroves cell arrested the accused, Rani Mani Arjun and Shafiqullah Chaudhary for illegally dumping debris on the mangrove land. The arrests were made under sections 63 (penalty for counterfeiting or defacing marks on trees and timber and for altering boundary marks0 and 26 (1) a, d, f, and h (punishment for prohibited acts in forests) of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

Somaraj said that since the land belongs to the state government, the mangroves cell will work with all stakeholders and decide on joint action for the restoration of the mangroves and wetlands in the area.

Earlier this month, NGO Vanashakti had written to the state government and the mangrove cell, highlighting the extensive destruction of mangroves, wetlands and buffer zones in Mahul.

Citing that Vanashakti had documented the destruction, Stalin D, founder of the NGO, said, “Close to 700 truckloads of debris and mud have been dumped on mangroves and wetlands, over an area of around 10 acres or more. In some locations, the dumped material is over 15 metres high. Construction pillars are also coming up on the reclamation. Illegal road admeasuring almost half a kilometre has been made by dumping debris on mangroves near an SRA building.”