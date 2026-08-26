NAVI MUMBAI: Two history-sheeters, including a man with 41 cases registered against him, were arrested by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with a chain-snatching case in Kharghar. The duo’s arrest allegedly led police to detect five more similar offences in Kharghar, Koparkhairane and Rabale.

2 history-sheeters held in chain-snatching case

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The accused were identified as Naushad Mustaq Alam alias Sagar, 32, a resident of Kamothe, and Prashant Raju Magar alias Prashant Bhagwan Waghmare alias Prashant Baban Waghmare, 36, a resident of Khairane MIDC.

Police recovered six gold chains weighing 69.950 grams and valued at ₹7.39 lakh, along with a black Honda Shine motorcycle worth around ₹35,000 which was allegedly used in the offences.

According to the Crime Branch, Alam has 41 cases registered against him, including offences related to house-breaking, theft, robbery and gold-chain snatching. Magar has six previous cases registered against him, police said.

The duo was arrested on August 18 during an investigation into a chain-snatching case registered at Kharghar police station. Crime Branch Unit-1, Vashi, examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas and identified the suspects based on their appearance and the motorcycle allegedly used in the offence.

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{{^usCountry}} Police subsequently traced and detained the two with the help of confidential informants. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to five more chain-snatching offences in Kharghar, Koparkhairane and Rabale, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police subsequently traced and detained the two with the help of confidential informants. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to five more chain-snatching offences in Kharghar, Koparkhairane and Rabale, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused were produced before a magistrate Monday and remanded in judicial custody.