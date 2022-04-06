2 killed, 5 injured as overloaded truck turns turtle

Mumbai Two labourers died and five others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Waghoba ghat on Palghar-Manor stretch on Wednesday morning.

The truck driver has been booked by the Palghar police and the injured have been admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar.

The overloaded truck was carrying around 7,000 bricks and proceeding towards Manor, when the driver Salim Ishaque Shaikh (45) lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure.

The five labourers who were sitting on the top of the brick pile came under the truck. Umesh Pawar (25) and Damu Pawar (26) died on the spot, while the others were admitted to the hospital for fractures and other injuries. In the nick of time, Shaikh jumped out of the cabin.

“We have booked Shaikh under Section 304(a)(causing death by negligence) of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act,” said senior PI Pradip Kasbe of Palghar police station.

“Due to the mishap, traffic was hit for a few hours as it took time to clear the debris,” Kasbe added.