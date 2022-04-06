2 killed, 5 injured as overloaded truck turns turtle
Mumbai Two labourers died and five others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Waghoba ghat on Palghar-Manor stretch on Wednesday morning.
The truck driver has been booked by the Palghar police and the injured have been admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar.
The overloaded truck was carrying around 7,000 bricks and proceeding towards Manor, when the driver Salim Ishaque Shaikh (45) lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure.
The five labourers who were sitting on the top of the brick pile came under the truck. Umesh Pawar (25) and Damu Pawar (26) died on the spot, while the others were admitted to the hospital for fractures and other injuries. In the nick of time, Shaikh jumped out of the cabin.
“We have booked Shaikh under Section 304(a)(causing death by negligence) of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act,” said senior PI Pradip Kasbe of Palghar police station.
“Due to the mishap, traffic was hit for a few hours as it took time to clear the debris,” Kasbe added.
No hospitalised active Covid-19 cases in Pune
PUNE As of Wednesday, Pune city has no active Covid-19 case admitted at any city hospital. The last patient who was admitted at Naidu hospital on April 1, was discharged on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20525 deaths and 257 are current active cases.
No need to panic, says Maharashtra Covid task force member on XE variant
A member of the Maharashtra government's Covid-19 task on Wednesday said there was no need to panic about the detection of the XE variant of the coronavirus, a first in India, while urging citizens to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Dr. Shashank Joshi said the Mumbai XE mutant case had occurred in the first week of March and it was detected in an international traveller who had now fully recovered.
Pune melts as mercury levels breach 40°C, high day temps to continue till April 8
PUNE On Wednesday, for the first time this summer, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city too reported day temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. “Maximum temperatures were 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidarbha and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi. The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola on Wednesday.
2017 attempt to murder case: Ambala court acquits ex-VP of Cantt Board, 10 others
Stating that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt, an Ambala court on Tuesday acquitted former vice-president of Cantonment Board and BJP leader Surinder Tiwari and 10 others in a 2017 case of attempted murder on then BJP councilor Ajay Baweja. The others who were acquitted are Garry Malhotra, Rahul alias Veeru, Manharsh, Ramphal alias Rajesh, Abhinav, Nikhil, Raman alias Chhitha, Rohit alias Gatbad, Gaurav and Satbir Singh.
State govt proposal to extend term of administrators irks housing societies
The state government's proposal to extend the term of administrators for cooperative housing societies to one year from the existing six months has stirred up controversy. The administrator gets six months to restore order in the society and conduct fresh elections for the appointment of a new MC. However, these administrators over the years, instead of redressing the grievances and straightening things out, have allegedly focused on siphoning off money from the coffers.
