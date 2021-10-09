Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 lanes of Kopri Rail Over Bridge opened for commuters by MMRDA, Thane civic body
2 lanes of Kopri Rail Over Bridge opened for commuters by MMRDA, Thane civic body

Cabinet and Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, said that the Kopri Rail Over Bridge will gradually develop into an eight-lane flyover within a year; currently, there are two lanes on either side of the bridge
The two lanes of Kopri Rail Over Bridge were inaugurated for commuters by Thane Municipal Corporation and MMRDA on Saturday . (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 08:16 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

On the day Hindustan Times highlighted the delay in the opening of two lanes of the Kopri Rail Over Bridge (ROB), the MMRDA and Thane Municipal Corporation opened the two additional lanes of the Kopri Bridge for commuters on Saturday evening.

Cabinet Minister, Eknath Shinde, said, “This will gradually develop into an eight-lane flyover within a year. Currently, there are two lanes on either side of the bridge. Work for demolishing the old bridge and reconstructing it will be completed within a year. We have requested MMRDA and Central Railway to take the construction on war footing. This is a crucial flyover that connects JNPT to Thane.”

The authorities claim that the girders for the reconstruction of the flyover are ready and work will begin soon.

“This is a crucial flyover that can ease the traffic block within Thane city. Regular commuters in Thane have been waiting for a long time for this flyover to be widened and reopened,” said Mahesh Itvani, a 36-year-old resident of Thane who was among the firsts to use the flyover on the inaugural day.

The Kopri Road Over Bridge is on the Eastern Express Highway.

