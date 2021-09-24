Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 more arrests made in Thane sexual abuse case
mumbai news

2 more arrests made in Thane sexual abuse case

The First Information Report in the case was initially filed against 29 accused on Wednesday night. The number of accused has since gone up to 32.
By Gautam S Mengle
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Police said the two accused were arrested on Friday on the basis of the interrogation of the arrested co-accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Two more accused were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl in Dombivli in Maharashtra’s Thane district. So far, 26 people have been arrested in the case. They include two minors, who have been sent to a juvenile home.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was initially filed against 29 accused on Wednesday night. The number of accused has since gone up to 32.

The girl has told investigators that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted since January this year. The main accused, with whom she was in a relationship, allegedly recorded an intimate video of them. He then allegedly used it to blackmail her.

Police said the two accused were arrested on Friday on the basis of the interrogation of the arrested co-accused.

“Both the accused were placed under arrest after preliminary inquiries established their involvement in the offence. We have some leads on the whereabouts of the remaining accused, and further arrests are expected soon,” said a police officer.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian Railways to restore MEMU services in Mumbai from today. Details here

Bombay HC extends stay on eviction, demolition in view of pandemic

Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count dips

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd moves HC, seeks discharge in corruption case by CBI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP