2 railway lines lead MMR connect in right direction

Two railway projects are all set to increase connectivity and reduce the travelling time between the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) – doubling of the railway line between Panvel and Karjat railway stations and construction of the second phase of Belapur and Uran railway lines. The two lines will cater to thousands of commuters who are living or working in the urban areas of Raigad district, which is expected to witness further growth, when the Navi Mumbai international airport gets operational. Panvel as well as Belapur-Uran belt will be in close vicinity of the airport which is under construction now.

With the pandemic affecting suburban local train commute due to crowding, the new suburban railway lines will facilitate in reduction of crowding on the Central Railway’s main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, and harbour railway between CSMT and Panvel. The railway lines will also help in opening up new growth centres, with the expansion in connectivity of MMR with the city.

Belapur-Uran line

The new suburban railway corridor between Belapur and Uran in Raigad district is a crucial corridor for expansion of the local train network. Once completed, the railway corridor will facilitate direct travel between Mumbai and Uran and will connect to the new Navi Mumbai international airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

The railway line received sanction in 1967 and first phase of the corridor opened between Belapur and Kharkopar (12.5km) railway station in November 2018.

The estimated cost of the Belapur- Uran railway project is ₹1,782 crore and the project is being undertaken on a cost-sharing basis of which 66% is being borne by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and 33% by the Central Railway (CR).

The second phase of the corridor between Kharkopar and Uran is going on with the construction of two major bridges, two road underbridges and four road overbridges. A parcel of land has to be acquired mainly between Kharkopar and Ranjanpada stations. The railway stations include Gavhan, Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran. The second phase is expected to be completed by 2023.

“The Kharkopar -Uran new line construction work is in progress at various sites with the help of construction machinery such as pile boring machines, concrete placer booms and transit mixers. The major construction activities under progress are superstructure work of cover over platform at Rajanpada station, foundation and sub-structure work at Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri and subway work at Uran railway stations,” said a senior CR official.

Panvel-Karjat line

The doubling of the railway line between Panvel and Karjat was sanctioned in 2016 and is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3. A 56-km of railway line is being constructed between Panvel and Karjat railway stations at a cost of ₹2,783 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

The additional railway lines between Panvel and Karjat will increase connectivity and will also reduce time taken to travel. Currently, a passenger who wants to travel from Panvel to Karjat has to travel by local trains via Kalyan or via Thane railway stations. It takes nearly one hour to travel by local train. After construction of the railway line corridor commuting time will reduce by 15 minutes as passengers would be able to board direct local trains and avoid crossovers.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC), a joint venture of the Maharashtra government and the Indian Railways, is constructing the project and has begun the on-ground construction work of the railway line. Five railway stations will be a part of the additional railway lines. The railway stations include Panvel, Chowk, Mohape, Chikhale and Karjat railway stations. A rail flyover is being constructed by MRVC between Panvel and Chikle railway stations and the body has invited tenders for construction of three tunnels with ballastless tracks between the railway sections.

“MRVC has started work on the new suburban railway corridor on Panvel-Karjat route. We plan to fast-track construction after the monsoon and aim to complete the construction in three years. This will reduce the commuting time by half-an-hour and will push development in this region,” said RS Khurana, managing director, MRVC.

Once completed, more than 20 local train services will operate between Panvel and Karjat railway stations daily.

Transport experts believe a holistic approach of increasing housing and opening up of employment opportunities between Panvel and Karjat, and Belapur and Uran will have to be adopted.

“To decongest and expand the local train connectivity, employment opportunities have to be developed in the areas. Self-sufficient nodal points will improve the standard of living and be meaningful for the development of railway lines. Housing along with opening up offices will be crucial,” said transport expert AV Shenoy.

Passenger associations have demanded construction of two suburban railway projects on priority basis.

“The on-ground work of the projects is slow and they need to be implemented faster. Priority should be given to both the suburban railway projects. Both the railway corridors will create employment and increase connectivity with Mumbai,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.