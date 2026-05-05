MUMBAI: Two teenagers were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Nalasopara early Monday after an autorickshaw crashed into their motorcycle and fled the scene. The victims, identified as Hritik Parmar, 18, and Priyanshu Sharma, 17, were on their way home from a night out when the incident took place around 5.30am at Chandannaka Circle.

2 teenagers killed in Nalasopara hit-and-run; accused driver on the run

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the boys were riding a motorcycle, owned by Parmar, from the Sangam Medical side towards Chandannaka as they were heading to their homes in Alkapuri.

According to police sub-inspector Deepak Kumbhar of Nalasopara police station, the autorickshaw, coming from Ghalanagar towards Nalasopara East railway station, was being driven at high speed and collided with the two-wheeler.The impact threw both teenagers onto the road, causing severe head injuries.

The driver of the autorickshaw allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help the injured or inform the police.

A local shopkeeper, Nitesh Sharma, who witnessed the accident, alerted police and, along with other locals, took the injured teens to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Achole police have registered a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, against the unidentified driver. Police officials said they are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the autorickshaw and track down the driver.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON