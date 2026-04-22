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2006 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC discharges four accused, quashes charges against them

2006 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC discharges four accused, quashes charges against them

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:58 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Bombay High Court on Wednesday discharged four men accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case and quashed a special court order framing charges against them.

2006 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC discharges four accused, quashes charges against them

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Shyam Chandak allowed the appeals filed by the four accused - Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh, Manohar Ram Singh Narwaria and Lokesh Sharma - against the special court order.

A copy of the detailed order would be made available later.

The four were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and criminal conspiracy, and also under the stringent Unlawful Prevention Act .

On September 8, 2006, four bombs exploded in Nashik district's Malegaon town, three inside the premises of Hamidia Masjid and Bada Kabrastan just after Friday prayers, and the fourth in Mushawarat Chowk, claiming 31 lives and injuring 312 persons.

The state Anti-Terrorism Squad , which initially probed the case, had arrested nine Muslim men in connection with the case.

 
malegaon blast case mumbai national investigation agency mumbai‬
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