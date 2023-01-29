2016 molestation case: Magistrate court acquits singer Mika Singh

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri last week acquitted singer Mika Singh from the charge of molesting an aspiring model after promising her modelling assignments and work in films. The Versova police station in July 2016 registered a case based on the model’s complaint.

Singh was acquitted on January 19, as the model told the court that she did not want to proceed ahead with the case and was declared hostile. The prosecution, however, did not adduce any other evidence to prove the charge levelled against the singer.

The woman in her deposition before the court stated that the incident had taken place in Mikha Singh’s office early in the morning in July 2016. She said she and the singer were good friends for nine years before the incident.

The woman further claimed that on that day she went to Singh’s house. She was informed by his servants that he was not at home but was at the studio. Hence, she went to the studio. She claimed that since there was no security and it was locked, she entered through a window and saw Singh and two other friends sleeping.

Further narrating the sequence of events, the woman deposed that upon seeing her, Singh woke up. Soon, she started quarrelling with him over the issue that Singh was to help her open a studio for her and Singh later tried to calm her.

After verbal altercations, the woman claimed Singh slapped her and therefore she dialled police helpline number 100 and reported the incident after which the case was registered at the Versova police station. The woman further claimed that she filed the case in anger and tension. However, she had admitted that in the altercation Singh pulled her hair, hit her with chappal and also pulled her clothes.

After she was examined by the prosecution, Singh’s lawyer Falguni Bramhabhatt cross-examined her. During the cross-examination, she admitted that he had messaged Singh demanding ₹5 lakh. However, denied that she threatened him of lodging a false case if he failed to meet her demand. At the end of her deposition, the woman told the court that she did not want to proceed further with the case.

