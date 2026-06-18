2021 new year’s eve murder: Notices issued to acquitted accused, state

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notices in connection with the 2021 murder of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja to her childhood friend and acquitted accused Diya Padalkar and the state government, seeking their response to the deceased’s mother’s plea challenging the acquittal.

Nidhi Kukreja in front of a photo of her deceased daughter Jhanvi Kukreja, at her home in Santacruz (W). (Photo Courtesy : Sachin Haralkar)

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In a petition filed in March, Jhanvi’s mother Nidhi Kukreja contended that Padalkar was actively involved in her daughter’s murder and her acquittal was “erroneous and illogical” as the trial court failed to properly assess the cumulative weight of circumstantial evidence and misapplied the legal standard of “benefit of doubt”.

Jhanvi was found lying in a pool of blood on the staircase of a multi-storeyed building in Khar in the early hours of January 1, 2021, following a New Year’s Eve party at the terrace.

During the trial, witnesses told the sessions court that she was in a relationship with Ambadas Jogdhankar, 26, and became upset after seeing him flirt with Padalkar during the party. She left the terrace crying and headed towards the staircase, with Jogdhankar and Padalkar following her. An argument ensued between the trio, witnesses said.

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{{^usCountry}} Forensic evidence revealed a scuffle beginning around the eighth floor, with bloodstains and strands of hair found from the fifth floor onwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forensic evidence revealed a scuffle beginning around the eighth floor, with bloodstains and strands of hair found from the fifth floor onwards. {{/usCountry}}

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The trial court concluded that Jogdhankar had pushed Jhanvi from the second floor, causing fatal injuries. Padalkar, though present at the scene, was acquitted, because apart from a minor lip injury, she had no other marks of violence, nor were her clothes bloodstained or torn.

“The absence of such injuries makes her involvement in the fatal assault doubtful,” the court had said, granting her the benefit of doubt.

In her plea challenging the acquittal, Nidhi Kukreja argued that the sessions court had failed to appreciate consistent witness testimonies, forensic and DNA evidence, as well as the conduct of Padalkar before and after the incident. The trial judge had “misdirected himself” by focusing on trivial inconsistencies while ignoring substantive material on record, thereby rendering the acquittal legally unsustainable, the plea said.

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On Wednesday, her counsel Trivankumar Karnani argued that the trial court had erred in giving a benefit of doubt to Padalkar on “illogical grounds” and “unfounded reasonings”. The trial court order admitted that Padalkar was present at the crime scene, he said, adding, “This clearly suggests that Padalkar was actively participating and involved in the murder.”

Taking note of the submissions, a division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata issued notices to Padalkar and the state government and posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.