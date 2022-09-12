20-year-old climbs onto train roof to click selfie, suffers 80% burns

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries (80%) after accidentally touching the overhead wire of a parked train at Jogeshwari railway yard on Monday morning.

The police suspect the injured might have climbed the train’s roof to click a selfie.

The incident took place at 9.55am on board the train which leaves the yard in the afternoon to reach Bandra terminus and then is flagged off as the Aravali Express.

According to the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP), the man has been identified as Aman Shaikh, who works as a loading-unloading agent at an area shop outside the railway station in Jogeshwari East, from where parcel orders on Flipkart are delivered to close by localities.

Anil Kadam, a senior police inspector of Borivali GRP, said that Shaikh had reported on duty at 5.30am on Monday and as there was no work, he left the shop at 9.30am when the duties were being changed.

“Shaikh’s colleagues and the boss had left the shop and afternoon shift employees had not arrived when Shaikh left,” said Kadam.

The officers said that at 9.55am, the point man at Jogeshwari yard heard a loud noise. As he rushed to the spot on the east side of the tracks between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari station, he saw the man on the floor. “It is not clear why Shaikh went to the yard or why he climbed the train’s roof. We have not found any witnesses to the incident as yet but he had his mobile phone in his hand when he suffered the shock and was possibly taking selfies,” said Kadam.

The Borivali GRP noted down the incident and sent Shaikh to KEM Hospital for treatment, “Shaikh has suffered around 80% burns and is critical,” added Kadam.

The police are questioning Shaikh’s colleagues to find out why he went to the yard or whether he went there often. “The yard is open and accessible. Cement-carrying bogies are unloaded at the yard and there are always workers there. As it is open, there are no CCTVs installed near the spot but we are trying to find out how Shaikh landed up there and why he climbed the train roof,” added Kadam.

