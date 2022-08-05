20-year-old man’s body found in lake in Ambernath

The body of a 20-year-old man was found in a gunny bag, wrapped in a plastic bag and tied with cable wires inside a small lake in Ambernath. The Ambernath police are looking for the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Rajbhar, resident of Hanuman Nagar, Ulhasnagar No. 2. Rajbhar was attacked with a heavy and sharp weapon on his head and other parts of his body. He was later wrapped and packed in a gunny bag.

An officer from the Ambernath police station said, “We have found this body in the small lake of Ayyappa temple in Ambernath. A rickshaw driver who was moving from the area saw this gunny bag suspiciously lying in the water body. We immediately took it out and did panchnama of the place when we found the deceased who was brutally murdered. We have sent the body for post-mortem, and also got details of the deceased. We will crack the case soon and arrest the accused.”

