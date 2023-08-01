20-yr-old PUBG player stabs his friend for using choicest abuses

Thane: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to kill his college friend who used choicest abuses while playing PUBG with him. PUBG is a player-versus-player shooter game in which two or more people can form a team and play.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 30, the accused, identified as Sunny Kapdi, a resident of Aradhya Apartment in Kongaon joined the game with his friend Akash Mahajan, 20. Both Kapdi and Mahajan are residents of the same locality. They study in the same college, and have been friends for a long time.

In between playing the game, Mahajan started hurling abusive language against Kapdi. Aggravated by that, he left the game and in order to look for a sharp object at his home. After getting his hands on a weapon, Kapdi went to Mahajan’s home and stabbed him in his stomach and shoulder.

An official from Kongaon police station said, “Kapdi entered Mahajan’s house and started attacking him with a sharp weapon. Mahajan’s family members brought the situation under control. They rushed Akash, who was severely injured, to a nearby hospital. He sustained severe injuries to his shoulder and stomach.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been arrested, confirmed police officials, who added that they have witnessed several violent crimes triggered after the PUBG game. They have often come across youngsters who fight for the same and later end up at the police station.