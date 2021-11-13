21-year-old robber arrested by Vashi GRP in Mankhurd

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 05:04 PM IST
ByPranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

According to the police, the accused, Irfan Akram Ryan, a resident of Koparkhairane, would roam around on the platforms and snatch wallets and mobile phones among others from commuters who stood near the doors.

Vishnu Kesarkar, senior inspector from the Vashi GRP said, “The CCTV cameras installed on the platforms caught the accused committing such crimes multiple times. We had been looking for him for the past few months and acting on a tip off, we arrested him from Mankhurd on Friday. The accused has criminal records and was arrested by the police earlier too. He was also externed by the city police a few months ago.”

