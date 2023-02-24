21-year-old Son slits father’s throat in Dombivli, surrenders

Dombivli: A 21-year-old man on Wednesday slit the throat of his father over petty quarrels and quietly walked into the local police station in Dombivli.

“On Wednesday, Shyamsundar called Tejas to fetch the plastic bed pot for urination. The son was delayed by a few minutes in fetching it and this angered the father,” Sanjay Afale, senior police inspector, Tilak Nagar Police Station said. “Shyamsundar, then, threw the pot at his son. The accused got furious with the father’s actions, and a heated argument ensued between them. Later, Tejas took a wheat stone grinder and attacked him leading to injuries. Then, he fetched the kitchen knife and slit his throat.” (Image for representation)

The son has been identified as Tejas Shyamsundar Shinde, a second-year BCom student, while the father has been identified as Shyamsundar Shinde, 68 – a security guard who retired 10 years ago.

The incident took place in the Bhirwadi area in Khambalpada village, Dombivli, on Wednesday evening when Shyamsundar’s wife, who works as a maid, was away from home. As per the police, the deceased suffered from severe health issues after which he stopped drinking liquor. He would frequently quarrel with his wife and son over petty issues, and use filthy language to abuse them.

The inspector added that Tejas later approached the police station and surrendered.

The police said that they rushed to the spot and found the body lying in a pool of blood. The body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem. Following this, Tejas was formally arrested for the murder and produced before the court on Thursday.