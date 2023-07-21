First responders: Trekkers brave elements to save lives

Mumbai: When a team of 22 trekkers, who were the first responders, reached the location of landslide in Irshalwadi around 1 am on Thursday, it was dark, chaotic and they could hear screams of people from under the rubble.

Responding to an emergency call around 11.30pm on Wednesday, these members of Yashwanti Hikers, Khopoli Rescue Team, who were later joined by more such squads, braved the elements and worked throughout the night to rescue those caught in the disaster.

After the disaster struck Isrhalwadi, located at the base of Irshalgarh Fort, the Raigad District Disaster Management Officer (RDDMO) and the local police alerted the ‘Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh’s Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (AMGM-MMRCC) for immediate response.

The team of 22 trekkers, led by Ganesh Geedh, were the first to reach the spot.

Padmakar Gaikwad, coordinator of the MMRCC said, “I got a call from Khalapur Tahsildar around

11.30pm for help and we reached the spot by 1 am.

“It was dark, and chaotic. We could hear screams of people from under the rubble. But the rain was so heavy that it was difficult for us to reach them. We first started helping those who were visible above the ground and those partially submerged in debris,” said Gaikwad.

Mahendra Bhandare, president of Yashwanti Hikers and Abhijit Gharat, played a crucial role in bringing down four injured people to safety and ensuring that they received medical attention.

Bhandare said, “The team demonstrated exceptional teamwork in handling delicate situations, such as rescuing a young man with a broken spine, a woman with a severe head injury, and a youngster with a broken leg.”

Other teams, such as Nisargamitra Panvel, Hemant Jadhav’s rescue team, and Shivdurgamitra Lonawala, also joined the rescue operation later.

“The MMRCC was mobilising other teams for this rescue operation. Similarly, rescue teams from Ajinkya Hikers, Badlapur, Karjat and other organisations were preparing at night for help,” said Gaikwad.

“Throughout the night, these dedicated rescue teams worked tirelessly to save the lives of those affected by the disaster. The focus remained on evacuating the injured and stranded individuals from the debris,” he added.

Rahul Meshram, coordinator of AMGM-MMRCC who was mobilising the teams from Mumbai, said, “I got a call from the RDDMO on our helpline. By then, one rescue team of the MMRCC was already on its way.

“On Thursday, around 60 members of the MMRCC were involved in the rescue operation. We will continue to provide our expertise till the end of the rescue operation,” said Meshram.

Elaborating on the concept of the helpline, Meshram said, “The first rescue operation done by the trekkers was in 1997 when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into a 250 feet valley.

“After that, the authorities understood our expertise in mountain rescue, and they started calling us whenever they required our assistance. Six years ago, all the non-profit organisations that are involved in trekking came together and started the MMRCC under the AMGM.”

A member NGO of AMGM-MMRCC is doing this operation voluntarily using their own funds, said Meshram.

(MMRCC helpline number - 76202 30231)