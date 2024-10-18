MUMBAI: The Central Railway (CR) will undertake a 22-hour block at Kasara over the weekend to widen platforms, shift the rail lines at the station and remodel the yard in order to ease the movement of long distance and suburban locals. 22-hr weekend block by CR at Kasara

On Thursday, a precursor of the block was undertaken for 2.5 hours. CR authorities said the block will begin at 3am on October 20 and end at 1am on October 21.

Eight local trains will be cancelled, and 22 suburban trains will be short terminated between Kalyan and Asangaon at Titwala, Vasind and Asangaon stations. Trains will not be allowed at Atgaon, Thansit, Khardi and Umbermali stations during this period.

At least 25 long distance trains will be either diverted or short terminated while six trains will be cancelled. The railways will provide additional two-minute halts for all Up and Down trains diverted via Vasai Road route at Vasai, Bhiwandi and Thane stations.

CR authorities operate 152 services daily on the Kalyan-Kasara corridor. “We will widen and extend the length of the island platform 1-2 to 600 metres from the existing 480 metres. This will help to accommodate more passengers. We will also improve the alignment of three rail lines used by goods and freight trains,” said a CR official.

The engineers explained that at present the ‘bankers’ or locomotives that push the 50-56 wagon goods train do not have space and block other lines. Extending these rail tracks will ease movement of suburban and mail express trains up to Kasara and beyond, towards Nashik.

When the goods train halt at Kasara, CR officials detach locomotives and divert it, during which period, trains behind have to wait.

“On October 17, passengers experienced trouble when CR took two and half hours block from 11am. We dread to think what will happen on Sunday. There are already lesser trains on the Kalyan-Kasara stretch,” said Prafulla Shevale, president, Kasara Karjat Kalyan Railway Passengers Association.