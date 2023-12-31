23 absconders arrested during operation ‘All Out’ in city

MUMBAI: Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Mumbai police carried out operation “All Out” taking preventive action against various criminal elements in the city. The police during the drive on Friday night checked 561 wanted accused and 326 absconders out of which 23 of them were arrested. The police also seized illegal weapons from 49 accused. HT Image

Mumbai police have deployed around 11,500 police constables, 22 DCPs, 45 ACPs, and 2,051 police officers along with SRPF, QRT teams, RCP and home guards at various crucial points in the city on the eve of the New Year.

“We carried out the operation last night in all the five divisions of the city along with the crime branch and the traffic department. The traffic branch checked 7,964 vehicles at 112 nakabandis in which 63 drivers were booked under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving. Around 1,806 two-wheeler owners were booked for driving without helmet, 1,355 motorists were penalised for various traffic violations,” said the police officer.

During the drive, the police checked 561 wanted and 326 absconders of whom 23 were arrested. Seventy-seven bailable/non-Bailable Warrants issued by various courts were served in the drive. “We took action against 104 people under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985 for either selling or buying contraband. Around 49 people were booked for carrying / possessing illegal weapons like swords and knives. We also acted against illegal sale of liquor and gambling dens and raided 95 places and arrested 63 people for engaging in gambling,” said the police officer.

The police also checked the list of the externed criminals from city limits and found 50 accused had returned to the city illegally they were detained as well.

“We carried out the combing operation at 217 points and checked on 614 record criminals. We found 90 accused at the spots and preventive action was taken against them. We also checked 490 jail released accused and preventive action was taken against 50 of them,” said the police officer.