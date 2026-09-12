23-year-old asleep under a tree in Dahisar run over by truck

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old man who was asleep under a tree in Dahisar was crushed by a truck on Thursday night. The Dahisar police arrested the truck driver for causing death due to negligence.

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According to Mahesh Yadav, 45, a rickshaw driver and resident of Nalasopara, his nephew, Manjit Yadav, 23, who resides in Dahisar East, visited him occasionally. Mahesh said that on Thursday around 10pm, Manjit had gone to meet his sister, Shobha Yadav, 25, for some work. Subsequently, around 11pm, Mahesh received a call, informing him that Manjit had met with an accident at Virani Compound at SV Road, near the petrol pump, Dahisar East.

Upon arriving at the accident site and inquiring about the incident, Mahesh learnt that Manjit had been sleeping under a tree by the roadside when the driver of an Eicher truck —while maneuvering the vehicle back and forth negligently and without regard for road conditions—ran the truck over Manjit.

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{{^usCountry}} The police had subsequently taken Manjit to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali West, Mumbai, for treatment. Upon visiting the hospital, Mahesh found that the doctors had declared Manjit dead on arrival at 11:10 pm. The Dahisar police said that the driver responsible for the accident, identified as Dhruvchand Chaudhary (51), was booked under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police had subsequently taken Manjit to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali West, Mumbai, for treatment. Upon visiting the hospital, Mahesh found that the doctors had declared Manjit dead on arrival at 11:10 pm. The Dahisar police said that the driver responsible for the accident, identified as Dhruvchand Chaudhary (51), was booked under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}