...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

23-year-old turns burglar to fund online gambling addiction

The accused, Aditya Amrut Kuthe, was caught on Saturday by the Local Crime Branch after a probe into thefts reported over three years in areas under Nagothane police station

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

NAVI MUMBAI: A 23-year-old contractor from Raigad, arrested for a series of house-breaking thefts committed over a span of three years, told police that mounting debts due to online rummy addiction led him to commit burglary.

23-year-old turns burglar to fund online gambling addiction

The accused, Aditya Amrut Kuthe, was caught on Saturday by the Local Crime Branch after a probe into thefts reported over three years in areas under Nagothane police station.

Police said Kuthe suffered repeated financial losses while gambling on online rummy platforms and turned to burglary to repay debts. He allegedly gambled a heavy sum of money in these platforms, despite facing continuous losses. Police are still investigating the exact scale of the crime and the amount of money involved.

Police grew suspicious of Kuthe’s lifestyle, which included expensive mobile phones and vehicles despite modest earnings as a contractor. “Sources had informed that he was leading a very lavish lifestyle,” said an officer, adding that technical analysis and financial records helped establish the case against him.

 
burglary
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / 23-year-old turns burglar to fund online gambling addiction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.