2,427 from 18-44 age group get vaccinated in Mumbai

A total of 2,427 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years were vaccinated across five centres in Mumbai on Sunday, the second day of the third phase of the Covid-19 inoculation drive. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 3,419 beneficiaries in this age group have been vaccinated over two days – Saturday and Sunday.

The vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years will continue on Monday between 9am and 5pm, only for citizens who have registered and have been allotted a slot by BMC. It will take place at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, SevenHills hospital in Andheri, Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, and BKC’s jumbo Covid-19 facility. Each of the five centres has 500 doses available for Monday’s drive.

Owing to a shortage in doses, the drive for beneficiaries above the age of 45 will remain suspended on Monday. BMC said it will resume the drive for this age group only after receiving adequate stock from the Centre.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, in-charge of BMC’s public health department, said, “We have approximately 20,000 vaccine doses available, which are being utilised for vaccinating beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group. On Monday, BMC is expected to receive some more doses. Depending on availability, BMC will take a call on when to resume the drive for citizens in the age group of 45 years and above. It will remain suspended on Monday.”

In Mumbai, the BMC has an estimated 9 million people between the ages of 18 and 44 qualify for vaccination.

At 7.30pm on Sunday, BMC opened booking for slots for the age group of 18-44.

Within 20 minutes, all slots were booked.

At 7.50pm, BMC tweeted, “All slots taken! That was really quick dear 18-44s. Looking forward to see the ones who booked slots for tomorrow & we look forward to hosting the remaining some time soon too.

It’s a just a matter of time. It will soon be time for you to #TakeTheJab #YoungAndVaccinated”.

A statement from BMC on Sunday said, “Presently, people of all ages are visiting vaccination centres. Considering the prevalence of Covid-19, citizens should not come out of their house and visit the vaccination centres without an appointment and an allotted slot.”

Presently, Mumbai has 136 vaccination centres, of which 73 are private, 50 are BMC-owned, and 18 are state or central government owned. BMC’s statement also said, “Appropriate decision will be taken from time to time regarding keeping these centres operational, based on availability of stock. All citizens will be informed in advance.”

In a tweet on Sunday evening, BMC said, “Dear 45 and above, we know some of you are due for the second jab & some have not even got their first yet. But please rest assured that we will keep you constantly updated & each & every Mumbaikar will be vaccinated. All in good time.Thank you for your patience.”

While vaccination in 27 districts from Maharashtra took place on May 1, the state government had announced that vaccination will start in all the remaining nine districts on Sunday.

However, information regarding Sunday’s vaccination drive for citizens in the age group of 18-44 years was awaited on Sunday.

The Maharashtra government had 300,000 vaccine doses distributed across the state , with a plan to cover seven days.

It has instructed all districts to keep a maximum of five centres open so that the stock can last for seven days.

