24-yr-old robs parents of 1.14-cr at knifepoint

Mumbai Bandra police arrested a 24-year-old man, Rahul Daundkar, on Wednesday for allegedly taking away ₹1.14 crore in cash from his parents after threatening them at knifepoint.

This was not his first endeavour either, said police. He has similarly taken away valuables by intimidating them, when he suffered losses in business in the past. After he committed the crime a second time on Tuesday, the parents called the police for help.

Police have arrested Daundkar, a resident of Parijat Apartment, near Reclamation, in Bandra West.

“After the losses Daundkar used to take money from his parents regularly. He has taken away the family deity, Lord Ganesha’s gold crown, gold chains, and his mother’s 12 gold bangles and cash. Additionally, he has also diverted ₹1 crore into his account through NEFT,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

The officer added that this was a norm over the last two to three years. “On Tuesday, he got into a heated argument with his parents, whipped out a knife and took away cash, after which they called us and we registered a case against him,” said the police officer.

The father, Maruti Daundkar, 66, is a businessman. A case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation has been registered against the culprit. Cops are also checking his bank account to understand the online transactions. “He has prima facie told us that he suffered huge losses in business,” said a police officer. “We have arrested him and are trying to get more details,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, Anil Paraskar.