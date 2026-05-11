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25 year wait ends for 156 housing lottery winners

After 25 years, 156 families will finally receive homes in Thane, as MHADA's project gets the Occupation Certificate, reducing prices by ₹15 lakh.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:20 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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Mumbai: For 156 families, a 25-year-long wait for their own flat will be over this year. They tried their luck in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) housing lottery draw in 2000, and will get possession of their homes in Thane’s Chitalsar Manpada area in 2025, as the project has finally received the Occupation Certificate from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

25 year wait ends for 156 housing lottery winners

Over the next few weeks, MHADA’s Konkan Board will issue provisional offer letters to the 156 winners to initiate completion of pending formalities, including payment of the balance amount, allotment letters and possession of homes, an official said.

These winners are from the Economically Weaker Section and Low Income Group categories, who had tried their luck in 2000. MHADA had listed an under-construction project in Chitalsar Manpada for sale through its routine lottery draw process.

The families paid 10,000 towards the deposit, a prerequisite for an applicant to be eligible for the housing lottery draw. When MHADA initiated the process to secure the building’s construction permission, TMC objected, stating that the project cannot proceed because the plot has a reservation on it, thereby stalling the proposed construction.

 
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