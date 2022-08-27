25-year-old man stabbed to death after his bike brushes against one

Mumbai: The Mumbai police crime branch on Friday arrested two members of a group that allegedly killed a 25-year-old man in Ghatkopar West following an argument that ensued after the deceased accidentally brushed his scooter against one of the accused while parking the two-wheeler. The Ghatkopar police have registered a murder case against Manjit Singh, his brother Vinod Singh, their associates Vikas Pawar, Avinash Gaikwad and others.

While Pawar and Gaikwad were arrested on Friday, two teams from Ghatkopar police and the crime branch are looking for the other accused, said a police officer.

Manjit Singh and Vinod Singh, earlier residents of Asalfa village in Ghatkopar west, were in jail for killing a local resident in 2015. After being released on bail last year, the duo shifted to Diva, added the officer.

According to the police, the deceased, Ganesh Shinde, a resident of Asalfa village was parking his bike near his house when Manjit Singh, Vinod Singh and their four-five associates were standing close by on August 23. While parking, his scooter accidentally brushed one of the accused after which an argument broke out between them, but other residents intervened and the issue was resolved.

“The next day, on August 24, Manjit Singh, Vinod Singh and others returned with knives and allegedly stabbed Shinde three to four times in his chest. Suresh Kadam, 29, a neighbour tried to intervene, but the accused assaulted him as well. Kadam sustained injuries to his right hand and neck,” said police inspector Pramod Kokate of the Ghatkopar police station.

Shinde was rushed to a hospital nearby and later shifted to the Lokmany Tilak General Hospital at Sion, where he died on Thursday evening. Kadam is still undergoing treatment at the civic hospital and is out of danger, added the police officer. Based on the statement given by Suresh Kadam, the Ghatkopar police have registered a murder and rioting case against Manjit Singh and five-six others.

