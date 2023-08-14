Police record statement of tuition teacher who was stabbed by his student

Mumbai: A 26-year-old HSC tuition teacher who survived a stab wound inflicted by his 17-year-old student on Thursday gave his statement to the police on Sunday. The minor students have been sent to the Children’s home in Dongri.

According to Kashimira police, the teacher and the teenager had allegedly gotten into an argument over his studies a few weeks ago.

The police said the teacher is believed to have reprimanded the boy for not focusing on his studies. Thakur had scolded him for being close to a few girls. The police are also investigating whether the teacher had beaten up the teenager in the class.

According to the police, the 17-year-old had surrendered himself at the police station after attacking his teacher, an act that was captured on the CCTV camera of a chawl in the Penkarpada area where the incident took place at 1.40pm. The teacher is recuperating, the police said. The police arrested the teenager for allegedly stabbing his tuition teacher during day time.

The victim who was admitted to a private hospital is recuperating, the police said. The teacher, who runs a coaching class for students appearing for HSC, was standing and talking to a few of his students when the accused approached him and attacked him with a knife.

The CCTV recordings that the police have collected show the victim trying to resist but the teenager overpowered him and stabbed him in his abdomen once he pinned Thakur down. The onlookers tried to intervene but the incident happened so fast that they could not stop the accused, witnesses told the police.

The teenager fled from the spot as passersby rushed Thakur to the hospital. Locals informed the police who reached the spot. The teenager later went to the Kashimira police station at Mira Road and confessed to committing the crime, the police said. The accused stays in the same locality where the tuition classes are held.

The police have seized the knife used to assault the teacher. They are ascertaining where he had procured it from. “We have recovered the knife and are questioning the boy about the incident,” said the police who have sent the accused to the Children’s home in Dongri.

The police are also examining the CCTV recordings of the area to find out more about the weapon that was used by the teenager and Thakur’s movements before the incident.