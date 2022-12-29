27-year-old biker collides with auto in Ghatkopar, dies

Mumbai: A 27-year-old biker was killed in an accident after he collided with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite side of the 60 Feet Road in Ghatkopar East on Monday night. The police said the incident occurred around 10 pm when the deceased, Akshay Patel, was heading to his relative’s home in Ghatkopar for dinner.

A case has been registered against the rickshaw driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. “The auto, which was speeding from the opposite direction, overtook another rickshaw, due to which the biker got confused,” said senior inspector Ravidutt Sawant of Pant Nagar police station. “He lost control of his bike and collided with the autorickshaw.”

Patel sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Some passers-by rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on admission.

The Pant Nagar police was informed about the incident, and a police team visited the spot and later the hospital. Patel’s family was informed about the incident.

Patel stayed at Ghatkopar (West) with his wife, three-year-old daughter and parents. He was working with a construction contractor and was the sole earning member in the family. He was very social and always rushed to help anyone from the community in need, said his close friend Kamlesh Patel.

The auto driver is absconding and police have been searching for him. After the post-mortem, Patel’s body was handed over to his family members, said Sawant.