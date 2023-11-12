27-year-old jumps off BWSL

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old senior analyst working with a multinational bank in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) died by suicide on Friday night by jumping off the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL). The Worli police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

A late afternoon photo of the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The taxi driver who ferried the deceased to the sea link intimated the police about the incident. He told the police that a person dressed in traditional kurta-pyjama had boarded his taxi from BKC and was headed to Parel. When the taxi was passing through the south-bound lane at around 8pm, he asked the driver to stop the vehicle, saying his mobile handset had fallen on the road.

“The person got off as soon as the taxi stopped – he jumped over the railing, crossed over to the other side and jumped into the sea,” said Ravi Katkar, senior police inspector from Worli police station.

The taxi driver informed the on-duty traffic police about the incident, who then alerted the Worli police station. The coastal police boat and fishermen reached the spot thereafter and recovered the person. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, but was declared dead around 9.45pm, said police.

The deceased was identified from an identity card found in his pocket. “We contacted the bank, and they shared his contact details. We then spoke to his father and found that he was a resident of Parel,” said Katkar.

The victim worked as a senior fraud analyst in a multinational bank, where he was employed since 2018. The police have learnt that he recently had a breakup and was very disturbed.

“We suspect that the break-up was the reason behind his suicide. But we will call for his call details records to get more information regarding who he was in touch with,” said Katkar. Police have registered an accidental death report in the case as they did not find any suicide note, he added.

