Sewri-Worli elevated corridor: BMC plans to relocate 286 families to Shirodkar market

As many as 286 families from 19 residential buildings near Prabhadevi station, which come in the way of the proposed Sewri-Worli elevated corridor, will be relocated to a nearby municipal market, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Wednesday.

Mahesh Patil, assistant commissioner, F South ward, told HT that a 49-storey building will be constructed in Shirodkar market (in picture) on Elphinstone Road. (Satish Bate/HT)

Mahesh Patil, assistant commissioner, F South ward, told HT that a 49-storey building will be constructed in Shirodkar market on Elphinstone Road. “A proposal will be placed before chief minister Eknath Shinde in the next 15 days to decide on the total area that each resident will be allocated.”

The proposed corridor is part of the traffic dispersal system of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing agency for the corridor.

Twelve residential buildings on the north side of Jagannath Bhatankar Marg, which fall in F South ward, will be demolished. A total of 111 families and 56 commercial structures will be affected. In G South ward, on the other side of Jagannath Bhatankar Marg, seven more buildings will be pulled down, thus affecting 119 families.

Municipal architect Shirish Parab, who is in-charge of this project, said as per their earlier plan, they had constructed a building for staff quarters at Shirodkar market.

“But we were asked if these project-affected persons (PAPs) could be relocated to this market. It is not possible to give home as per their existing individual areas. So, we had to chalk out a plan to build units of 300 sqft each wherein 350 houses could be constructed. If a family has a home of 1800 sqft, then they will be eligible for six houses. MMRDA requires 318 homes for PAPs,” Parab said.

The other option explored was to give away 400-sqft units wherein 341 homes could be built and MMRDA’s requirement would be 312 homes, he added.

“The plan is to construct a 49-50-storey building for residential purposes. The market’s licence holders, and fish, chicken and mutton vendors will be on the lower ground while the veggies section and stationery with small shops will be on the upper ground. The first floor will be used for their godowns,” the architect pointed out.

Parab said even if tenders were invited, it would take at least three years to erect the building. He explained that the existing market plinth was huge and there was a structure for fish vendors. “Since they refused to shift, we started work in 2019 and in phase 1, we constructed on an open plot. We have built lower and upper ground floors up to the fifth floor for parking. We will now revise the plan and construct the remaining floors.”

Shriram Pawar, a resident of Samartha Niwas that faces demolition, said BMC’s earlier plan to shift them to Worli’s Gomata Nagar was shelved as it was reserved for those residents affected by Ganpatrao Kadam Marg widening and this was conveyed to them by former mayor Kishori Pednekar.

“We insisted that we be relocated within our area. Earlier there were plans to construct officers’ quarters and now the plan will be revised,” Pawar, who is also the secretary of Jagannath Bhatankar Marg Rahivasi Sangh, said.

The fisherfolk had won a case against BMC when the court passed an order to construct the market on the ground floor on a 17,000-sqft area.

“The problem is with the fish market there will be water and ventilation issues. How can residents live above this market? No assurance has been given to us nor do we have a written agreement. They have only verbally communicated to us,” Pawar claimed.

Parab countered: “The residential floors will start on the eighth floor. There should not be a problem for residents as the entry and exit points to the market and for the residents will be different on opposite sides. There will be no issue of stench as well.”

