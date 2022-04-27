28-year-old man killed in Badlapur; accused missing

A few unknown persons allegedly killed a 28-year-old man by smashing his head to death on a stone in Badlapur on Monday. Badlapur police found the body of a man in the bushes. The reason for the murder is still unknown.

The deceased, identified as Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months and is a resident of Jeveli village in Badlapur. He stays with his parents. The deceased used to go out and party everyday with friends.

An officer from Badlapur police station said, “On Sunday, Jinjurkar went out in the evening to a party and didn’t return home. On Monday evening, we got a call from some residents who found his body near a ground situated near his house. After reaching there, his parents confirmed his body and we sent it for post-mortem. Jinjurkar’s head was smashed with two three heavy stones that were found near his body.”

Two teams of Badlapur police station have been formed to search the accused. The team suspected two persons who were in touch with the accused on the same day. But the team is yet to arrest the accused.

