298 cops awaiting President’s service medals since 2023

MUMBAI: Nearly 300 police personnel across Maharashtra who were awarded the President’s medal in 2023 or later in recognition of their outstanding/ distinguished record in service have not received their medals so far. Two of the awardees have died in the interim; yet, there is no clarity on when the medals may be disbursed, nor any official statement regarding reasons for delay, police sources told Hindustan Times.

In Maharashtra, service medals were last handed out in July 2025, to police personnel who had been awarded medals in 2021 and 2022

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“When the President’s medal was announced for me, my school and college friends arranged a party and felicitated me in a three-star hotel. But today, when they ask me about the medal, I have no answers as I have not yet received it,” said a retired police constable whose name was approved for a President’s medal for distinguished service on the eve of the Independence Day in 2024.

Since service medals are handed to awardees by the Governor in every state, the constable even visited the Lok Bhavan in Mumbai to inquire about the matter. “But I did not get any positive answers,” he told Hindustan Times.

Pending since 2023

Every year, on the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day, the President approves service medals for police, fire, home guard, and correctional services personnel; and gallantry medals for the armed forces and the central armed police forces. Gallantry medals are ceremoniously awarded to recipients by the President, while service medals are given out by the Governors of respective states.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Getting a President’s medal is very prestigious as it gives you a feeling of honor and shows that your hard work and service is appreciated,” said the retired constable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Getting a President’s medal is very prestigious as it gives you a feeling of honor and shows that your hard work and service is appreciated,” said the retired constable. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The selection criteria for service medals is stringent, as candidates must have an impeccable service record and they must have received the Director General’s insignia. “Yet, only some make it to the list of awardees the state government sends to the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the retired constable said. From the home ministry, the names are forwarded to the President for approval.

In Maharashtra, service medals were last handed out in July 2025, to police personnel who had been awarded medals in 2021 and 2022. Since then, 298 police personnel have been named as recipients – 43 in August 2023, 44 in January 2024, 42 in August 2024, 43 in January 2025, 42 in August 2025, 44 in January 2026 and 40 on the eve of this Independence Day. None of the medals have been distributed to the personnel yet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We love to have the medals on our uniform. After retirement, they are also wall-mounted in our living rooms or offices,” said a police officer who has been awaiting a service medal for two years.

Service medals were earlier accompanied by perks such as free railway travel or subsidised air tickets. But those perks are now available only for gallantry award recipients, the officer added.

“It is a grand moment for a policeman to receive a service medal. We wear the best of clothes and take our family members along, with pride, for the grand function. But alas, I have not had that opportunity despite my name being announced,” another police officer said.

Calls and messages to the Director General of Police and the Governor’s office seeking comments on the matter did not receive any response.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior officer from the DGP’s office said on condition of anonymity that service medals could not be disbursed as Maharashtra did not have a permanent governor.

“We have one now. We will hold a programme after the rainy season, since it will take place on the lawns of Lok Bhavan,” the officer said.