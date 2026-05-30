2-year-old succumbs a day after Mulund SUV crash

MUMBAI: A day after a 74-year-old man lost control of his SUV in Mulund, killing a woman and critically injuring a two-year-old boy, the child succumbed to his injuries at Fortis Hospital, taking the death toll in the accident to two. Police have booked the senior citizen driver for causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving endangering human life.

Mumbai, India - May -29 2026:Accident car park at Mulund police Station , Accident spot at RCC road Mulund Mumbai , In another incident at Mulund, a 74-year-old car driver lost control of the vehicle on RCC Road late at night and rammed into three people who were purchasing vegetables from a roadside vendor on the footpath. In the accident, one woman died on the spot, while a child succumbed during treatment at the hospital. One more Women was injured in the incident ,in Mulund ,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, May -29, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the Mulund police, the accused, Mohan Seshadri, 74, a resident of City of Joy residential complex in Tambe Nagar, Mulund West, was questioned on Thursday and Friday regarding the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

During interrogation, Seshadri reportedly told investigators that he was driving his Kia Seltos out of his housing society and was attempting to merge onto a connecting road when he noticed a tempo approaching from the opposite direction. In an effort to cross before the tempo arrived and avoid waiting, he accelerated, but allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The SUV then crashed into an iron pole, mounted the footpath and ploughed into pedestrians who were buying vegetables from a roadside vendor.

Police said Seshadri later told them that in the panic of the moment, he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, causing the SUV to gather further speed before striking the victims.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “During questioning, the driver stated that he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. The vehicle gained speed and ran over pedestrians. After the accident, he immediately shifted the injured victims to Fortis Hospital. Unfortunately, two of them later died,” said a police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During questioning, the driver stated that he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. The vehicle gained speed and ran over pedestrians. After the accident, he immediately shifted the injured victims to Fortis Hospital. Unfortunately, two of them later died,” said a police officer. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One of the deceased was identified as Niyati Rajiv Shah, 44, a homemaker residing in the nearby Sky Tower building in Tambe Nagar. Police said Shah had stepped out to purchase vegetables when the SUV struck her. She is survived by members of her joint family.

The second victim, Radhesh Raiya, aged two, was the son of Dr Sagar Raiya, a pulmonologist who runs a clinic on Devidayal Road in Mulund. According to investigators, the child had accompanied his mother, Pooja Raiya, to the vegetable market when the SUV first rammed into him. Pooja also sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Residents of the area said the Raiya family lives in the nearby Everest Towers residential complex and had welcomed the child after a long wait, making the tragedy particularly heartbreaking for the family and local community.

Police have registered an offence against Seshadri under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

As the offences invoked are bailable, police served Seshadri with a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and allowed him to leave after completing procedural formalities. Further investigation is underway.

An autorickshaw driver who witnessed the incident said the elderly driver appeared distraught immediately after the crash and made efforts to help the victims.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“After the accident, Seshadri himself rushed the injured to Fortis Hospital. He kept telling people that the victims should be taken to the best possible hospital and that he did not care about the expenses as long as they survived. He took one of the injured persons in my autorickshaw,” the eyewitness said.