3 assault cops inside station; 1 held, two missing

Mumbai: A woman was arrested on Monday from Nalasopara for allegedly entering Tulinj police station, beating two policemen and ransacking their computer system. The woman, identified as Heena, was accompanied by his brother – Mohammed Mohsin – and another woman, who is yet to be unidentified.

As per the police, the incident occurred at 3:30 am on Sunday when the trio were engaged in a fight outside the police station. Seeing the chaos, a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) officer, who was patrolling the area, intervened and tried to stop him.

Mohsin, who was in an inebriated state, grabbed the officer’s collar, said a police officer from Tulinj police station, adding, “The officer got the three to the police station in front of the duty officer API Ram Kundagir. While they were talking, Mohsin started to abuse him and hit him. The women, who were with Mohsin, picked up the computer screen from the duty officer’s table and threw it followed by the keyboard.”

The officer added that as Kundagir raised an alarm, Mohsin and the other woman fled away.

“As there were fewer officers during the night, the other two escaped,” said the officer. “We are tracing the two, who are residents of Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara (East) and will arrest them soon.”