3 booked for woman’s death following slab collapse in Bhiwandi building

More than three months after a 40-year-old Bhiwandi woman died after a part of a balcony of a room adjacent to her collapsed on her, the Shanti Nagar Police have registered a case against three persons on Friday. The three persons had carried out illegal alterations leading to the collapse on April 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, Gulshan Bano Sagir Ansari, died while the wedding function of her son was going on. Four other family members including her husband, Sagir Ansari (44), son Sadaf (14) and granddaughter Sarvar (2) and a guest had suffered injuries. All of them are residents of Azadnagar in Bhiwandi.

The wedding festivities of the deceased son, Aslam Ansari, were going on and, hence, the family had taken rooms for hire in a ground-plus-one building in the same locality for accommodating the family members and guests.

A police officer from Shanti Nagar police station said, “They were all sleeping in a room in a chawl when a portion of the gallery owned by the accused, Maimunabi Ansari, collapsed on them. Gulshan and Sagir suffered serious head injuries while their son suffered minor injuries. Gulshan died before admission while her husband was treated at the Sion Hospital and was admitted for more than two months.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report.

Shailendra Mhatre, Assistant Police Inspector, Shanti Nagar police station, said, “During the probe, we learnt that the accused, Maimunabi Ansari and two of his family members, Samina Bano Ansari and Tawwab Ansari, had constructed the room and balcony without proper support pillars. We have booked the three for causing death due to negligence among other Sections.”