3 constables injured as explosives explode while being disposed of

Published on Mar 08, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Two policemen from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) attached to Raigad police sustained severe injuries while another one suffered minor injuries after the explosives that were being disposed of suddenly exploded.

The incident occurred at around 7pm on Tuesday at Isane Kamble in Mahad MIDC area.

“The BDDS team was disposing of explosives recovered in a case of 2013. The explosives included gelatin and detonators. While disposing of the explosives using a controlled blast method, there was some miscalculation by the technical team that led to the blast,” Raigad Superintendent of the Police, Ashok Dudhe, said.

The injured have been identified as constables Ramesh Kute (36), Ashirvad Ladage (45) and Rahul Patil (30). All three were taken to Mahad rural hospital from where Kute and Ladage were shifted to National Burns Hospital in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, while Patil, who sustained minor injuries, was given first aid.

