Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 3 dead in road crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
mumbai news

3 dead in road crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Two persons travelling in the car and the driver of the poultry truck succumbed to their injuries not long after the accident
Two trucks, two cars, one trailer and two buses were stuck in a pile-up of vehicles that had crashed into each other on the expressway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:55 PM IST
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan

Three persons died in a road accident that caused a seven-vehicle-pile-up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli in Raigad district on Monday morning.

According to the police, a truck loaded with poultry, heading towards Mumbai from Pune, lost control and rammed into two other vehicles moving in the same direction near the Borghat area at Khopoli around 6 am.

“A car, which was moving behind the poultry truck, crashed into it and the car was in turn hit by a trailer. The car got stuck between the poultry truck and the trailer and it was totally smashed. Due to the impact of the accident, these vehicles later rammed into two others that were also headed towards Mumbai from Pune. Two trucks, two cars, one trailer and two buses were thus stuck in a pile-up,” said a police officer from the state highway traffic.

Also Read: Maharashtra may lift more restrictions if Covid-19 stays contained after Diwali

Two persons travelling in the car and the driver of the poultry truck succumbed to their injuries not long after the accident. However, a few other passengers caught in the pile-up escaped with minor injuries.

RELATED STORIES

The accident resulted in a traffic jam. which eased after the vehicles were removed from the road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Decision on entry of partially vaccinated people to Mumbai trains after Diwali: Tope

12-year-old boy drowns in weir at Shahapur in Thane

‘New aviation policy to give fillip to export of aircraft maintenance services by 2025’

Contract killings replaced by ‘govt killings’ to end opponents, Shiv Sena slams Centre
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP