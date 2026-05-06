NAVI MUMBAI: Three men have been arrested by Panvel police for allegedly stealing 67 tonnes of steel worth ₹1.5 crore from an under-construction railway bridge site in Karanjade between April 20 and April 25.

3 held for stealing steel worth ₹ 1.5 crore from Karanjade railway project

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The accused have been identified as site manager Bijaykumar Verma, 48, scrap dealer Ajijul Abdul Rab Rehman, 47, and labourer Parvez Mohammad Ali Aalav, 29. Police said the trio allegedly conspired to steal the steel components from the construction site and transport them for sale.

A case was registered on April 28 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the investigation, police found that a Hydra crane was used to lift and transport the heavy steel materials.

Following technical analysis, the crime branch tracked the crane’s movement. “The driver was detained and questioned, which led police to a location in Dhanasar where the stolen steel had been concealed,” an investigating officer said.

Police raided the spot and seized the entire consignment, though it had been cut into pieces. Two accused were arrested on April 29 and the third on May 1. All three were sent to Taloja Jail on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain if more individuals were involved in the theft and if similar incidents have occurred at other construction sites in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain if more individuals were involved in the theft and if similar incidents have occurred at other construction sites in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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