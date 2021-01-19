IND USA
3 injured as fire breaks out in a shop Mumbai’s Saki Naka area

It was declared a level 2 fire at 11.03 am, officials said.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST
At least three people were injured in a fire that broke out in a shop in Mumbai’s Saki Naka area on Tuesday. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The fire at the shop in New India Market at Khairani Road, near Rehmani Hotel, in Kurla West’s Saki Naka was reported at 10.37 am. It was declared a level 2 fire at 11.03 am, officials said.

The injured have been identified as Tilak Ramdas (17), Rafiq Ahmed (40), and Amit Kumar (38). All three have been admitted to the city's Rajawadi Hospital.

More details are awaited.

