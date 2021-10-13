3 injured as scaffolding of under-construction building in Kalyan collapses due to wind

A scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed due to strong winds in Kalyan on Tuesday night. The scaffolding was a part of a stalled, disputed construction. The scaffolding has been there for almost a decade now. It fell on an adjacent chawl, injuring three men.

“We visited the chawl and there were no major injuries. However, around nine homes have been damaged to some extent,” said a senior officer of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Local residents claimed that the under-construction building was not attended to by anyone, making it dangerous in such conditions. “On Tuesday night, at around 8pm, heavy winds and lightning led to the scaffolding falling onto the rooftop of our houses,” said Santosh Garthonde, 38, a resident of Birla College campus road.