3 labourers dead, four injured in wall collapse at Bhiwandi, Mumbai

Three labourers died and four were injured in a wall collapse at Bhiwandi on Friday. The incident took place at Tukaram compound at Katai village where the wall of Loom Shed company which was under repair collapsed.

“The huge wall collapsed on the labourers who were working there. They were rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where three were declared dead. Four others who suffered injuries were sent to PD Memorial Hospital,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The company was shut since the past four days and the work of the wall was being carried out.

Meanwhile, Nizampur police took note of the incident and initiated a probe.

Earlier in February, two died and four were injured in a godown collapse incident at Harihar compound, Rapoda village Bhiwandi.