Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 3 labourers dead, four injured in wall collapse at Bhiwandi, Mumbai
mumbai news

3 labourers dead, four injured in wall collapse at Bhiwandi, Mumbai

The incident took place at Tukaram compound at Katai village where the wall of Loom Shed company which was under repair collapsed.
By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 01:03 AM IST
HT Image

Three labourers died and four were injured in a wall collapse at Bhiwandi on Friday. The incident took place at Tukaram compound at Katai village where the wall of Loom Shed company which was under repair collapsed.

“The huge wall collapsed on the labourers who were working there. They were rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where three were declared dead. Four others who suffered injuries were sent to PD Memorial Hospital,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The company was shut since the past four days and the work of the wall was being carried out.

Meanwhile, Nizampur police took note of the incident and initiated a probe.

Earlier in February, two died and four were injured in a godown collapse incident at Harihar compound, Rapoda village Bhiwandi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP