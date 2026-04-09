3 prime areas up for cluster rdvpt

MUMBAI: Continuing its plan to redevelop localities on its own, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has floated tenders to revamp three prime areas: Andheri West’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Bandra Reclamation and Worli’s Adarsh Nagar. A total of 206.49 acres was put on the block on Thursday.

With only 863 tenements to be reconstructed, the builder bagging the development rights in Worli’s Adarsh Nagar is likely to construct high-end apartments. (Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This plan is part of the Maharashtra government’s larger strategy to redevelop about one-fifth of Mumbai’s habitable area. Hindustan Times, on September 11, 2025 had published a report on the government’s “garage sale” of real estate.

In 2025, MHADA awarded the revamp of multiple areas such as Abhyudaya Nagar at Kalachowki, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Sion, Motilal Nagar in Goregaon West and Kamathipura. The latest round of buildings will also be redeveloped through the ‘Construction & development agreement’ model, a MHADA official said, wherein MHADA will get its share of housing stock in addition to rehousing existing families and a free sale component for the builder.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Andheri West

In the 73.89-acre SVP Nagar, the MHADA bid envisages the existing 4,548 home owners getting 73.58% to 193.78% more area, with the smallest tenements of 233.68 sq ft receiving the highest percentage increase. The proposed corpus fund ranges from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹14 lakh; likewise, the proposed rent ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹85,000. A one-time shifting charge of ₹25,000 and a brokerage fee will also be provided.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bandra Reclamation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bandra Reclamation {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A couple of years ago, realty companies reached redevelopment agreements with multiple societies comprising 1,147 families in Bandra Reclamation but MHADA has now taken the choice away from them and will hand over the 98.27 acres to a single builder. The tender was floated on Thursday. MHADA has proposed that the appointed realtor provide residents with 163% to 164% more area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A couple of years ago, realty companies reached redevelopment agreements with multiple societies comprising 1,147 families in Bandra Reclamation but MHADA has now taken the choice away from them and will hand over the 98.27 acres to a single builder. The tender was floated on Thursday. MHADA has proposed that the appointed realtor provide residents with 163% to 164% more area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the construction period, each family will get rent from ₹45,000 to ₹1 lakh per month, with a 10% annual increase. A corpus fund in the range of ₹17 lakh to ₹40 lakh will have to be paid as per the five slabs carved by MHADA. A shifting charge of ₹25,000 and brokerage will also be paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the construction period, each family will get rent from ₹45,000 to ₹1 lakh per month, with a 10% annual increase. A corpus fund in the range of ₹17 lakh to ₹40 lakh will have to be paid as per the five slabs carved by MHADA. A shifting charge of ₹25,000 and brokerage will also be paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adarsh Nagar, Worli

Part of the billionaire row, Adarsh Nagar in Worli is situated between INS Trata and Dr Annie Besant Road over 34.33 acres. Ultra-luxury apartments here sell for ₹1.25 lakh to ₹2.83 lakh per square foot.

With only 863 tenements to be reconstructed, the builder bagging the development rights is likely to construct similar high-end apartments. The existing residents will be accommodated in flats that are 149% to 154.37% bigger. Currently, the homes range from 270.82 sq ft to 860.68 sq ft.

The monthly rent will range from ₹35,000 to ₹85,000 per month according to MHADA’s four slabs. Residents will receive ₹25,000 towards shifting charges as well as a one-time brokerage. Additionally, a corpus fund of ₹18 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹35 lakh and ₹45 lakh will be paid.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

MHADA will retain ownership of the land and will convey the leasehold rights, an official said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON