NAVI MUMBAI: Three young men lost their lives in separate road accidents involving alleged rash driving, negligence and a hit-and-run vehicle in Navi Mumbai and Pen. The accidents took place near Airoli railway station, Mahape and on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district, police have lodged FIRs in all three cases.

3 youths killed in separate road crashes in Navi Mumbai, Pen

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In the first case, 22-year-old Umair Abdul Majid Khan from Kalwa died after a speeding motorcycle allegedly ridden recklessly by his friend crashed into iron barricades near Airoli railway station.

According to Rabale MIDC police, the accident took place in the early hours of April 23 on the Belapur-to-Thane carriageway near Airoli railway station, though the FIR was registered on May 19. Police said the accused rider, Faisal Nadim Sayyed, 20, was riding a motorcycle at high speed when he allegedly lost control and rammed into iron barricades placed on the road.

Umair, who was riding pillion, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them. “The accused was riding the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner at high speed when he crashed into the barricades, leading to the death of the pillion rider,” an investigating officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} In another incident, 23-year-old Yuvarajsingh Shaitansingh Rajput, a Rabale resident who worked in his family’s medical shop business, was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Mahape late Monday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident, 23-year-old Yuvarajsingh Shaitansingh Rajput, a Rabale resident who worked in his family’s medical shop business, was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Mahape late Monday night. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Yuvarajsingh was riding his scooter on the Shilphata-to-Mahape service road near the L&T Bridge and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden around 11pm when an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter from behind and fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Yuvarajsingh was riding his scooter on the Shilphata-to-Mahape service road near the L&T Bridge and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden around 11pm when an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter from behind and fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The unknown driver was allegedly driving at high speed and recklessly without paying attention to road conditions. The victim sustained serious head injuries in the collision,” an officer from Turbhe police station said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The unknown driver was allegedly driving at high speed and recklessly without paying attention to road conditions. The victim sustained serious head injuries in the collision,” an officer from Turbhe police station said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the Turbhe police registered a case against the unidentified driver under sections 106(1), 281 and 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the Turbhe police registered a case against the unidentified driver under sections 106(1), 281 and 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

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In Pen, Siddhesh Kailas Koli, 25, died after his motorcycle crashed into a stationary container truck allegedly parked negligently on the Mumbai-Goa highway late Tuesday night.

Koli, a resident of Ramwadi in Samarth Nagar area of Pen taluka, was returning home from work on his Honda Shine motorcycle when the accident occurred near the JSW Cement Plant at Irwadi Phata between 11.30pm and 11.45pm, police said.

Koli suffered severe head and facial injuries and died in the accident. Pen police registered an FIR against the unidentified truck driver under sections 285, 106(1) and 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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