300 MSF jawans deployed to help clear traffic congestion

MUMBAI: Mumbai traffic police has been beleaguered by a 34% staff crunch since 2015. In order to offset this deficit, 300 jawans from Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) joined the traffic branch on December 1. They have been deployed alongside the existing police personnel to ensure smooth flow of traffic across the city. Before being deployed on duty, they underwent a week’s training on traffic management at the Traffic Training Institute, Byculla, Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

According to the traffic police, the department had asked for 300 MSF jawans two months ago, which was approved by the state government to cap the shortage. M Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police (traffic), said, “This move has helped maintain police presence on the roads.”The jawans have been posted in areas that experience significant traffic congestion – entry points of highways, junctions and arterial roads, he added.

According to a survey by transport experts the city’s registered vehicular population is 42 lakhs, of which around 2,100 vehicles travel on the total length of 2,000-km city roads. With only 3,515 traffic police constables on the thoroughfares, the city experiences 65% congestion, making it the fourth most congested city in the world. They have said, this essentially means that commuters spend 65% more time traveling as the roads are heavily congested, compared to baseline congestion levels.

To break down the theory, a four-km drive takes at least an hour at peak time in most parts of the city.

“This clearly leads to mental, physical, financial and social agony of those using roads in the city as they manoeuvre traffic, after restrictions were eased post-pandemic. Incidentally, due to the pandemic many infrastructure work, including repairs of potholes, were lagging,” said an expert.

Jitendra Gupta, another traffic expert, said, “The move to have 300 MSF jawans to help ease traffic will only work if they operate without the supervision of traffic constables and are posted at key junctions. They should also be given powers to prosecute errant commuters.”