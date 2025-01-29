MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man was beaten to death by staffers of a resto bar in Ghatkopar on Saturday. On Tuesday, bar manager Santosh Shetty, and staffers Shahid Ansari, Puttiswami Gauda, Bhagwan Sinh, Sunil Kumar Ruwani, Rajesh Yadav, Sohail alias Shaikh Amin Hussain, and Amar Patil were arrested in connection with the murder. Police said they were all associated with HeadQuarters Resto Bar at 90 Feet Road in Ghatkopar East. 30-year-old beaten to death by bar staff in Ghatkopar East

The deceased Harsh Lalan, 30 and his father Kiran Lalan, 60, were from Andheri East. Santosh Shetty, the bar manager, had borrowed some money from them, said police. They went to the bar he works at as he had stopped answering their calls. “They asked a staff at the cash counter to call Shetty and inquire why he was not answering their calls. This angered the staff, so he started assaulting Harsh,” said a police officer from Pant Nagar police station. When he intervened, Kiran was also met with kick and fist blows by more staff members.

The two then went to Rajawadi Hospital, where they underwent treatment. Harsh still felt severe body pain after discharge. When his father tried to wake him up the on the Sunday morning, he was lifeless. Harsh was taken to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead, said the officer.

The bar manager Shetty was arrested, along with seven staffers, including the cook, house-keeping staff, and waiters. They are all booked under sections 103 (1) (murder), 189 (unlawful assembly), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (for intentionally insulting someone in a way that provokes a breach of peace) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.