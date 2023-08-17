Mumbra

30-year-old labourer electrocuted in Mumbra

A 30-year-old man from Mumbra was electrocuted when he was heading to work in Mumbra on Wednesday morning, said Mumbra police.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Chavhan, 30, a daily wage labourer and a resident of Sainik Nagar in Bhiwandi. He lived with his family here.

Police said that Chavhan left his house around 8 am on Wednesday and the incident took place at around 8.15 am when he headed to his workplace in Mumbra and stepped on a live wire which broke from overhead electric pole.

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, Senior police Inspector, at Mumbra police station said, “The Torrent Private Limited, supplies electricity across the Mumbra city. We came to know that a live wire fell from overhead and Chavhan was electrocuted after putting his foot on them. “

Police said that the locals and passersby rushed to the spot and informed the local police before taking him to Bilal Hospital in Mumbra. He was referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa where he was declared dead before arrival.

Mumbra police are probing the matter and further investigations are on.

