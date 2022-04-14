31 in 18-45 years age group get precautionary vaccination dose against Covid from private centres in Thane

Almost a week after the paid booster, or precautionary doses, for all was permitted, hardly 31 people in the 18-45 years age group have taken the dose from private vaccination centres in Thane city.

However, the response for vaccination in the 12-15 years of age has doubled over the last few days.

Meanwhile, Thane city has recorded 63.25% first dose vaccination and 48% fully vaccinated in the 15-18 years category.

In the last week of March, only 5.32% of the children in the 12-15 years of age were vaccinated. Now, 10.58% are jabbed. The TMC plans to include vaccination centres in schools so that more children get access to the vaccination facilities.

Santosh Kadam, president, Indian Medical Association, Thane, said, “It is imperative to take the booster dose as it will help maintain immunity. We should not let our guards down just because the Covid cases have gone down drastically.”

From among the fully vaccinated overall population within the Thane civic body, hardly 3.93% have received their booster dose till now. “With the decrease in Covid cases, there seems to be a slight hesitancy in people’s minds to get jabbed. As many schools have their final examinations going on, there are very few who are coming forward to get vaccinated. However, in the last fortnight, the figures seem to have increased. Over 90% spike in children among the 12-15 years age group has been noted. In the last one month, there has been more than 25% hike in precautionary vaccinations among senior citizens as well. It will pick up gradually,” said Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC.

Even among the 45-60 years age group, hardly 37 booster shots have been administered till now. From among the fully-vaccinated senior citizens, hardly 23% have been inoculated with the booster dose till now. Among the 38,235 vaccinations for precautionary doses given to senior citizens in Thane city, hardly 10,000 are in private vaccination centres. Even now, the vaccination for the above-18 years age group is being provided by hardly 10 private hospitals.

“These are also the ones who had vaccine stocks available from before and did not purchase any. As the demand for vaccination becomes low, the stock collected by the private hospitals goes in vain. Hence, hospitals seem sceptical to provide vaccination facilities,” said Dr Amol Gite, medical director, Siddhivinayak Hospital, Thane.

The government will provide vaccination refunds based on the number of doses administered. “We already have some stock and in the future as well we need to keep some as back-up. These are not going to be refunded, as per the recent government rules. This is one of the main causes that hospitals are reluctant to provide vaccination,” said a doctor from a private hospital.