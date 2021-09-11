Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
32-year-old rape and assault victim succumbs to injuries in Mumbai

According to police, the woman sustained severe injuries when they found her at Khairani Road in Sakinaka.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The police said the woman was found inside an autorickshaw parked in Sakinaka. (HT Photo/Deepak Sansta)

The 32-year-old woman, who was found unconscious in a tempo, died on Saturday at Rajawadi Hospital, officials said. Her injuries suggested that she was brutalised with an iron rod, officials said.

According to Sakinaka police, the woman sustained severe injuries when they found her at Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

She was rushed to the hospital where she battled for her life for more than 33 hours before succumbing to her injuries on Saturday morning.

On Friday the police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and raping the woman.

According to Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police zone 10, “at 3 am the police received a call about an injured couple at Khiarani Road in Sakinaka at Andheri east. On reaching the spot, the police found a man who was lying injured on the road and a woman who was found inside a parked tempo”.

While the woman lay unconscious, the police registered a case against an unidentified man for assault and rape. Reddy added.

“After registering the case, we scanned the CCTV recordings of the spot and arrested a man who was seen at the crime scene,” he said.

Officials said that they have to investigate the sequence of events and find out if there were others who were involved in the crime.

