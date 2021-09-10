Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 32-yr-old woman found unconsious in Mumbai’s Andheri east was raped, brutalised: Cop
mumbai news

32-yr-old woman found unconsious in Mumbai’s Andheri east was raped, brutalised: Cop

The Mumbai Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape and assault of the woman found on Khaiarani Road in Sakinaka, Andheri east
By Megha Sood
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The Mumbai Police said the woman, a rape survivor, was found inside a tempo parked in Sakinaka, Andheri east . (HT Photo/Deepak Sansta)

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Sakinaka police early on Friday for allegedly assaulting and raping a 32-year-old woman.

According to Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 10, police received a call at 3am about an injured couple on Khiarani Road in Sakinaka, Andheri east.

On reaching the spot, police found a woman lying injured inside a parked tempo. Outside the vehicle on the road was a man, also injured.

The woman was taken to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors confirmed sexual assault. Police said the medical examination confirmed that she was also brutalised.

Police said a case of assault and rape was registered on the basis of the opinion given by doctors since the woman was still unconscious.

“After registering the case, we scanned the CCTV recordings of the spot and have arrested a man who was seen at the crime scene,” said Reddy.

Officials said that they have to ascertain the sequence of events and investigate what transpired between the injured couple and the accused. One official said they also need to probe if someone else was involved.

