34-year-old labourer filling potholes killed by speeding truck in Bhiwandi

A 34-year-old labourer, who was filling the potholes near the Kaman village in Bhiwandi, was killed after being hit by a truck approaching from the wrong side on Wednesday afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The truck driver is reportedly absconding after the incident, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Halya Soman, who lived with his family at Jadhavpada in Tilhe village in Vasai.

The work of filling the potholes was awarded by the state Public Works Department (PWD) to a private contractor, who hired 12 labourers to fill the potholes from Bhiwandi to Chinchoti Road and Anjurphata to Chinchoti Road.

The truck driver was driving in the wrong direction and was allegedly speeding. He hit the deceased and instead of waiting fled the spot. The other labourers took him to a nearby hospital, however he died during treatment.

Shanti Nagar police registered a case against the truck driver under Section 304(A) and Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code. They later transferred the case to Walive police for further investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Bodke, police constable at Walive police station, said, “The truck driver rammed him from behind when he was engaged in filling the potholes on the road. He was taken to a primary health centre in Kaman village for treatment and later taken to a private hospital in Bhiwandi but died during treatment.”

The entire stretch from Anjurphata to Chinchoti has a lot of potholes.

Yogesh Pardeshi, PWD engineer, said, “In 2012, we had given the contract to a private company under the BOT (Built Operation and Transfer) basis. This company collects toll taxes from the vehicles. However, we have seen that the roads are not maintained as there are many potholes. We are making a report of this bad condition road and the incident, which will be sent to the State Government for further course of action.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}